AN exhibition in Devon is celebrating the ingenuity of artists, makers, and designers who bring objects to life through movement.
From jewellery that transforms, to playful automata, and bespoke bicycles, the KINETIC exhibition at Make Southwest in Bovey Tracey spans the simple and the complex, the decorative and the everyday.
Works are made from a wide range of materials—from precious and rare to scrap and recycled—showing that creativity can begin anywhere, with anything.
Far more than a static display, KINETIC invites audiences of all ages to get hands-on with the exhibition’s interactive works, and the show is accompanied by a programme of free family ‘making’ events designed to inspire visitors to invent their own moving creations, alongside demonstrations by exhibiting artists.
The exhibition is open from Tuesday to Saturday and runs until April 18.
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