The ground has suffered greatly from repeated attacks by vandals in recent years so the imporovements give them the confidence to plan for the future, including entering both the FA Cup and FA Vase tournaments. ‘A lot of work has gone in over the summer by the club’s volunteers and a handful of player as well,’ said Chris. ‘We thought we would try our luck and enter the FA Cup and FA Vase and we actually got into both. We are entered into both for the first time in the club’s history and town’s history.’