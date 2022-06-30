Fabulous day as South Devons steal the show
+ 2
(View All)
Photo: Steve Pope. MDA300622B_SP002 Devon County Show. Cattle show ring
Subscribe newsletter
A ‘FABULOUS’ first day drew to a close at the Devon County Show.
That was the verdict of show media officer Heloise D’Souza.
‘The highlight for me was to see the South Devon Breed Championships coming back to their home county,’ said Heloise.
The champion was provided by mum and daughter team Margaret Plain and Alex Rich with Z Foxhole Clover.
The Vintage Tractor parade rounded off a successful first day.
In spite of thundery interlude mid-afternoon, show day one was a great success with many highlights lined up for tomorrow.
These include: The grand Livestock Parade at 3pm, the crowning of the female cider champion and the best turned out heavy horses.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |