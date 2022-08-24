Families go wild fo rfestival
Record numbers get up close and personal with nature on Dartmoor at Meldon Wildlife Festival.
Owl pellets and slugs were among the wild and wonderful attractions at an event enouraging youngsters to explore nature.
More than 600 people attended the annual Meldon Wildlife Festival on Dartmoor last Wednesday with organisations, including the Barn Owl Trust, Devon Wildlife Trust and Devon Mammal Group, encouraging families to explore the nature in more depth.
Organiser Andy Bailey, outreach officer for Dartmoor National Park Authority, said: ‘This is our most successful festival ever with families coming to see birds of prey and slugs and to dissect owl pellets among many other activities.
‘Too many youngsters are disconnected from nature these days. The main aim has been to stimulate interest in nature and to explore deeper than usual into their rural surroundings - and what more beautiful surrroundings than Meldon Quarry?
