Following the tragic death of a beloved mother, wife and grandmother, a family friend is raising funds on behalf of her heartbroken family to cover the cost of her funeral.
Fifty-seven-year-old Mary Mabry (nee Vern), originally from Okehampton, was shot and killed on Father’s Day (June 18) while sitting on the back porch of her home in America.
The event has been particularly shocking for her family as Mary’s killer was identified by police as her own stepson who, Alexander said, he had known for 25 years.
But, in a cruel twist of fate, Mary’s family has been denied justice as he died in jail the day after his arrest.
Now Mary’s family are asking for help to organise a fitting goodbye for such a well-loved member of the community. They are hoping to raise $15,000 which will go towards the cremation and associated costs.
Mary was well-known and well-loved by her American neighbours and will be well-remembered by those in the Okehampton community as kind and generous.
Mary’s son Alexander McKenzie, who lives in the UK, described his mum as ‘an angel’ and the ‘backbone’ of the family.
He said: ‘I’m trying to stay strong, trying to raise funds [for her funeral] because my mum was the backbone of the family. She would make anyone smile, if they were in need she would help. She was an angel. She is going to be very much missed by me and a lot of other people.’
Others who knew Mary also described her as caring and loving.
Katherine Navarro, who set up the GoFundMe page for Mary’s family, described her as a ‘beautiful person’.
She wrote on the fundraising page: ‘Mary, mum to so many of us, was such a beautiful person. She would give the shirt off her back to make sure someone else had everything they needed. She loved everyone and everyone loves her. Sadly she was taken from us far too soon. I am asking anyone and everyone who can help to please donate towards helping her family cover the cremation costs and any other expenses that might pop up along the way as they have been dealing with such an unexpected tragedy.
‘Keep the whole family in your thoughts and prayers and thank you in advance on behalf of her family they all appreciate all the help more than you know.’
She leaves behind her husband, three children, six grandchildren and many friends.