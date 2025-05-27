Charity ‘Farms for City Children’ recently welcomed pupils from local schools to their centre near Okehampton give them a flavour of the work they do.
Primary school children from Reception to Year 6 from The Cathedral School in Plymouth and Merton and Dolton and Boasley primary schools in the Okehampton area were invited to Nethercott House at Iddesleigh to learn about food and nature through friendly farming sessions with the team.
The charity which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in January 2026 invited the schools in as part of the Countryside Stewardship Scheme.
Around 77 children attended over the course of the bank holiday week allowing them to share in the Nethercott experience first-hand.
Feedback from local parents and children was really encouraging, says farm school manager Katy Martin, with one child in particular raving about the day, and having enjoyed the setting away from the classroom.
The children were delighted with the trip with one child from Boasley Primary reflecting on the visit: “My favourite bit about the trip was the tractor ride because it was really fun and we were able to learn lots about trees. We protected the trees from the voles that keep trying to eat the trees!”
Another added: “I liked it when we were tasting the different foods as they are new to me. I think I am going to ask mummy to put some in my food.”
A further child loved the members of staff who made the activities such fun while another enjoyed hunting for bugs and exploring their habitats.
Leanne Anstey, Kingfisher class teacher at Clinton C of E School in Merton said: “What an amazing experience our children at the Clinton and Dolton Primary Schools had this week at Nethercott Farm.
“We were so lucky to be able to take part in a day visit. The staff couldn't have been more helpful and engaging. All the children and staff had a very enjoyable day and we can't wait to make more links with Nethercott Farm in the future.”
Another teacher said of their visit: “I had a parent that I spoke to this morning who said their child had the best time and couldn't stop talking about it at home. This is a child that usually struggles in class and loved the change in setting.”
Farm school manager at Nethercott House, Katy Martin explained: “Nethercott House is such a special and valuable resource, and we’re delighted to offer local families the chance to connect with Farms for City Children.
“We’re looking forward to opening our doors for day visits in the future, so even more young people can experience the magic of nature-friendly farming right here on their doorstep.”
The charity founded in 1976 by Sir Michael Morpurgo and his wife Lady Clare has given more than 100,000 children from disadvantaged communities the chance to experience a week on a one of three working farms based in Devon, Gloucestershire and Pembrokeshire.
The week’s residential at Nethercott House allows young people to become farmers for the week, working the land, and looking after animals as well as cooking and learning about food.