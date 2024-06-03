THE family of a 17-year-old boy who died after a crash on the A3072 have paid tribute to him.
Archie George Harris, from Holsworthy, was driving a blue Ford Fiesta at the time of the collision at Blakea Bridge near Beaworthy, at around 4.05pm on Sunday, May 26.
An inquest into Archie’s death has been opened and adjourned.
His family said: “Cherished memories of our beautiful baby boy. Always in our hearts, Archie George Harris.”
Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them online or by calling 101 quoting log 525 of May 26.