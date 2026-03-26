A TEENAGE agricultural contractor died when a pipe burst on a farm, a coroner said on Wednesday, March 25.
An inquest has been opened into the death of 19 year-old Nathan Saunders who died in the incident on a farm on March 10.
Area coroner Alison Longhorn told the hearing at Exeter Coroner's Court at County Hall, Exeter, that Nathan was hit by a burst pipe and was treated by air ambulance paramedics but died at the scene at Brittledown Farm, near Cheriton Bishop.
She said that the precise cause of his death has not been ascertained.
Devon and Cornwall Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating his death.
A HSE spokesperson said: “We continue to liaise with Devon and Cornwall Police.”
Exeter-born Nathan lived on a farm at Copplestone.
The inquest has been adjourned to a later date.
The family wrote in a tribute following his sad death: “Nathan was the loving son of Steve and Steph, a dearly loved brother of Thomas and George.
“He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
“Nathan was often spotted with a big grin on his face driving along the road waving and flashing the lights on his tractor, if you were lucky enough he would toot his air horns as he drove past.”
Donations, in Nathan’s memory, if desired, are being accepted for Young Lives vs Cancer, The Brain Tumour Charity and Devon Air Ambulance Trust by LeRoy Funerals, 94-95 High Street, Crediton EX17 3LB or via: www.leroyfunerals.co.uk
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