A Devon man is due to appear in court to face charges of offering to supply offensive weapons.
Mohammed Ullah, 56, of Cranmere Road, Okehampton, has been remanded to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today, to face 12 charges, including six counts of offering for sale or hire an offensive weapon and six counts of possessing offensive weapons for the purpose of sale or hire.
As part of the investigation, officers executed a warrant under section nine of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at an address on Exeter Road Industrial Estate, Okehampton, on Friday, February 27.
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