A successful bridge event at Bridestowe Village Hall raised £3,870 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW), thanks to enthusiastic players and a remarkable anonymous donation.
One hundred bridge players from across the region, including Okehampton and Tavistock, attended the event, at which they enjoyed an expert-led session from Andrew Robson, a renowned bridge teacher and a leading figure in the game.
The event raised £1,935, but an attendee later anonymously donated a matching £1,935, bringing the final total to £3,870.
Annabel Roberts, Area Fundraiser for CHSW, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the support and generosity shown by everyone who attended.”
CHSW supports babies, children and young people with life‑limiting conditions and their families, providing hospice care and professional family support services.
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