ENGINEERING works are set to halt all trains via Crediton including those to Okehampton.
Track renewals and maintenance will take place on the Dartmoor (Exeter-Okehampton) and Tarka (Exeter-Barnstaple) Lines from Saturday, March 21 until the early hours of Monday, March 30.
There will be replacement buses between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton or Barnstaple (not stopping at Yeoford), and between Crediton and Yeoford.
Rail passengers can also use train tickets on the 5, 5A, 5B, 5C and 66 local bus services on weekdays only.
The work comes soon after disruption caused by Storm Chandra, which knocked out all trains on the Dartmoor and Tarka lines from January 27 for more than two weeks between Exeter and Okehampton and for more than three weeks between Exeter and Barnstaple.
“We appreciate this causes further disruption to passengers and residents following the floods that affected rail services last month,” said a Network Rail spokesperson.
“This is essential, scheduled maintenance to ensure that passenger services can continue to run safely in this area.
“This work will also partially pave the way for a future increase in the speed trains can travel along the track, helping to reduce journey times at a later date.
“We will be working on two track renewals in the area, at Chenson and between Barnstaple and Taw.
“During the eight days our engineers will install 2.7 kilometres of track, 3,000 tonnes of ballast (track stone) and 4,236 sleepers.
“Making best use of the opportunity while the railway is closed for the track renewal work, we are also carrying out a range of other essential maintenance tasks in the area.
“These include minor track adjustments, drainage checks and clearance, inspections on bridges, viaducts, retaining walls and signals, and minor lineside vegetation management.
“We thank you for your patience while this work is completed.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.