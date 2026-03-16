Two students from Okehampton Post-16 Centre are celebrating exceptional academic success after receiving conditional offers from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge.
Alice Oldland has been offered a conditional place to study Biomedical Science at the University of Oxford, while Andromeda Walker has been awarded a conditional offer from the University of Cambridge to read Geography.
Head of Post-16 Wendy Stephens said: “We are incredibly proud of Alice and Andromeda. Receiving conditional offers from Oxford and Cambridge is a remarkable accomplishment and testament to their hard work, determination and intellectual curiosity. Their success also reflects the dedication of our staff in supporting students to aim high and pursue ambitious pathways.”
Both students will take up their places upon achieving the required A‑Level grades this summer.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.