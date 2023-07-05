Meanwhile, an application has been submitted to fell two large hornbeam trees with Tree Protection Orders (TPO) on them and replace them with smaller native species trees beside the Co-op in Brook Street, Tavistock.This follows a survey of the two substantial trees close to the Co-op’s boundary with the Tavistock Inn. The survey by tree surgeons recommends felling the trees because they are overshadowing the pub outdoor seating area and also growing in towards the roof.T