The chief executive of Farms for City Children will be stepping down at the end of March to take on a new role in the charity sector.
Donna Edmonds joined the charity in 2022 which enables children from disadvantaged communities to experience working on farms in the countryside, one of which is Nethercott House in Iddesleigh.
Donna said: “It has been an enormous privilege for me to lead Farms for City Children for the last three years. In this time, we have enabled thousands of children and young people from a diverse range of backgrounds to reap the profound and lasting benefits of a week on one of our farms.”
The process of recruiting a new chief executive is underway.