Seismic changes to church services that were central to life were enough to provide the spark which lit the fire of rebellion. But this was also the culmination of a series of events which came after King Henry VIII separated from the Roman Church. From 1536 onwards, huge religious institutions - abbeys, priories and monasteries - were closed and sold off to greedy and ambitious, secular men. In 1538, the popular Henry Courtenay, Marquis of Exeter, was executed and his properties, including the manor of Sampford Courtenay, distributed to others. These changes would have affected life at every level. It didn’t help that a very poor harvest in 1548 had led to food poverty amongst the population.