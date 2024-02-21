The King and his government decreed that the new form of service would start on the Whitsun Holy Day Weekend at parish churches across the nation, so on Sunday, June 9 the Sampford Courtenay rector duly conducted the new service, using the new prayer book. However, with sympathries to the old Catholic religion remaining strong in many a breast among those in the congregation and after the service, the enraged mass called on the rector to conduct the service the next day - a Holy Day - in the old way. The unrest continued, and after the service a local yeoman farmer named William Hellyons, who tried to mediate and calm things down, was turned on by the mob and killed.