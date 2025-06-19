The Museum of Dartmoor Life in Okehampton had a visit yesterday (Wednesday) from Jean Fisher, president of the Inner Wheel and member Muriel Hutchings.
They generously donated £250 from the Inner Wheel to the museum in memory of Rose Young who was one of the founders of the Okehampton Inner Wheel 60 years ago and was also a founder of the museum.
The sun shone as the cheque was presented to Debbie Pritchard, daughter of Rose Young and chair of the museum trustees, and manager and curator of the museum, Kristy Turner.
Volunteers also gathered to express their thanks.
Kristy said: ‘We are thrilled to accept this cheque. As a small charity-run museum, we are always in need of funds to keep going. We really appreciate the support we get from local organisations and it is always important to remember our founders, without whom there would be no Museum of Dartmoor Life.’
The Okehampton Inner Wheel is looking for new members. This international women’s organisation is focused on friendship and service and is affiliated with the Rotary Club. To find out more go to www.innerwheel.co.uk or contact Muriel Hutchings on [email protected]
