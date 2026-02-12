Housing developer Allison Homes South West has issued a final call to charities and community groups in Okehampton, reminding them they can apply for a share of £1,000 in funding.
The initiative aims to support communities near its developments, including groups working in mental health, wellbeing, education, the environment, youth services, and social inclusion. Applications are open now and close at noon tomorrow (February 13).
Once reviewed, successful organisations will receive a one-off £500 donation to help fund their work in the community.
Charities and community groups should email [email protected] with up to 200 words outlining how the funding would be used and the impact it would have.
