Final day of the biggest show in Devon
THOUSANDS of visitors are exected for the grand finale of this year’s Devon County Show today, Saturday.
Day three of the county’s biggest show is kicking off with a packed programme.
Highlights today will include the Iberian horse display at 3pm, a police dog display at 10.30am and the Misselchalke Gundogs at 11.15am and 4pm.
The spectacle of heavy horses will wow the audiences in the Phil Greed Arena at 11.45am.
The Bicton School of Equine Studies hits the arena at 3.30pm.
Hundreds of stalls offering the very best of Devon’s producers, making it a fantastic day out for the whole family.
