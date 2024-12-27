The Christmas season is often depicted as a time of joy and togetherness, but for some people experiencing domestic abuse, it can instead amplify feelings of isolation, fear, and despair.
If you or someone you know is in this situation, it is crucial to know that help is available. In Devon, there are several services and resources dedicated to supporting people facing domestic abuse, even during the festive period.
Important Contacts:
- Devon Domestic Abuse Service: 0345 155 1074
- National Domestic Violence Helpline: 0808 2000 247
- Women’s Aid Devon: 0345 612 6223
- North Devon Against Domestic Abuse: 01271370079
Local Support Services:
Women’s Aid Devon
Women’s Aid Devon provides crucial services for women experiencing domestic violence. They offer a 24-hour helpline, safe accommodation, and support services tailored to individual needs. Their trained professionals can help women navigate their situation and find the best course of action.
Devon Domestic Abuse Service (DDAS)
This service provides support across Devon, offering advice, advocacy, and emergency accommodation. They have several outreach centres and can help connect women with local resources, including legal advice and support for children affected by domestic abuse.
National Domestic Violence Helpline
The National Domestic Violence Helpline, run by Women’s Aid and Refuge, is available 24/7. This helpline provides guidance, support, and information about local services in Devon and the surrounding areas.
Emergency Services
In immediate danger, always call emergency services on 999. For non-urgent situations, you can contact local police for support and safety planning.
If you are experiencing domestic abuse or know someone who is, reaching out for help is a vital step toward safety and recovery. Devon has numerous resources available, especially during the Christmas season.