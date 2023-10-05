Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that crews believe that last night's fire behind Okehampton's Lidl store was started deliberately.
An eyewitness reported seeing plumes of black smoke rising from behind the building and a fire engine stationed nearby
A spokesperson for the fire service later revealed that crews were called out to the store just after 7.05pm with one appliance in attendance where they found a park bench well alight and used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.