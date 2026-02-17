DEVON’S fire service has secured an extra £10 million of funding for next year after an agreed hike in its share of the council tax.
Members of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority opted for the larger increase out of two possible options given the context of the overall outlook of the service’s funding.
This means that the fire service’s share of the council tax – known as a precept – for the next financial year will rise by £5 to £109.68 for a Band D property.
That will enable it to cover its expected day-to-day spending budget of just over £109 million, a level that could have been more difficult to cover entirely from income if the authority had opted for the lower 2.99 per cent precept increase.
Members of the authority, who belong to Devon County Council and Somerset Council, acknowledged the bind they were in when making the decision.
Mentions were made of the wider cost-of-living pressures on residents and that if the maximum rise wasn’t voted through, the government might be less receptive to further requests for financial support if other funding avenues – like council tax – weren’t being used as much as possible.
“It’s not fair when the council tax is the only way of sustaining the service,” said Councillor Frank Biederman (Liberal Democrat, Fremington Rural) who chaired the meeting in the absence of chairman Councillor Simon Coles (Liberal Democrat, Taunton East).
Councillor Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrat, Kingsbridge), the leader of Devon County Council, said the prospective reduction in government funding was a “pattern of passing delivery of vital services to local taxpayers”.
“The tax has to come from somewhere, but council tax is regressive so it is very disappointing that governments, of all hues, have continually put pressure on local authorities, including fire authorities, to put up council tax to pay for the service,” he said.
“I just wish we could have a mature and reasoned debate on taxation in this country in terms of where it comes from and who should pay it, as inequality is creating a massive problem, and council tax increases mean those who are least able to afford it are being put in a difficult position.”
Cllr Brazil added he would support the £5 increase given the fire service does a “fantastic job”.
His Devon peer, Councillor Alan Connett (Liberal Democrat, Exminster and Haldon) acknowledged “people are feeling the pinch” given “everything is going up”.
“But the fire service delivers incredibly good value for money for the insurance it provides every home and every driver, as there will be a fire engine with you if the circumstances arise,” he said.
“When you look at it as around £109 a year (for a Band D home) where else could you buy the service Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service provides?
“Also, I feel the service is very alive to its costs and willingness to offer value for money, so while we should not forget the wider impact on the council tax, I have no hesitation in supporting the budget for this year.”
In a survey of 444 residents and 400 businesses conducted by the fire service, it showed 53 per cent agreed it was reasonable for the fire service to increase its precept, and two-fifths (40 per cent) of those supported a £5 increase.
The council tax precept rise comes as the fire service expects to cover various factors, including a pay rise for staff and the reduction in government grants.
Although the so-called revenue support grant from Westminster for the 2026/27 financial year is just over £19.3 million, it is expected to drop to just under £18.5 million the following year and around £17.5 million the year after.
Bradley Gerrard
LDRS
