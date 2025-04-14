Firefighters are tackling a major house fire in Tavistock.
Crews were called out at 5am.
Drake Road is closed to allow for fighting the fire in a street above.
Firefighters erected an aerial ladder to fight the blaze in a detached house on the hill above.
All occupants of the house got out safely, the fire service said.
Two appliances from Tavistock went to the scene initially and sent for reinforcements from Yelverton and Bere Alston, followed by a water carrier from Plymouth and the aerial ladder platform from Crownhill in Plymouth.
National Grid were asked to isolate the house’s electrics from the grid as the solar panels in the roof were involved.
The fire was out by 7am but crew were still on the scene at 9am, checking for hot spots.