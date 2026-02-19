There will be delays in Tavistock town centre again for the next five weeks as the town’s electricity network is upgraded.
National Grid Electricity Distribution has started a new £300,000 project to improve Tavistock’s electricity network for customers.
Engineers are undertaking five weeks of work to upgrade the high voltage system to help meet increasing demand for power in the town.
Work to install new underground cables will be taking place along a stretch of Callington Road, Ford Street and Plymouth Road where traffic lights will be operating periodically until March 20.
Ashley Pillay, National Grid Electricity Distribution’s team manager for the area, said: “This planned work forms part of a wider programme to upgrade and reinforce the Tavistock high voltage network that will ensure customers have reliable supplies for many years to come.
“As well as helping meet rising demand for electricity, it will support the growth of heat pumps and EV charging, so customers can connect without delay.
“We recognise and understand that roadworks cause inconvenience and these works are likely to cause some delays. We will be working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.”
