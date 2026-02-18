A new knitting group is welcoming anyone wanting to learn new needle skills and make friends.

Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) runs Woolly Wednesday (1pm to 3pm) at its community cafe at the pannier market.

The weekly event is an inclusive, friendly group for people who like to knit or crochet or who want to learn informally.

Taking the lead in teaching beginners is Nikki Parker, who ‘manages’ her partial sight loss following a stroke, to create colourful throws and a characterful Paddington Bear.

The ex-special needs teacher said: “I’m always busy making things for people. I really enjoy teaching. As long as I use bright colours, I can create anything.”

Andrea Robinson, coordinator and TASS volunteer, said: “Woolly Wednesday is about socialising, sharing skills.”

Nikki Parker is teaching beginners how to crochet at a knitting group for anyone wanting to create and chat at Tavistock Area Services (TASS) cafe. (Guy Boswell/Tindle)
Nikki Parker is teaching Kath Dominy how to crochet at a knitting group for anyone wanting to create and chat at Tavistock Area Services (TASS) cafe. (Guy Boswell/Tindle)