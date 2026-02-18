Youngsters from Brownies, Guides and schools brought the colours and joy of spring to Tavistock high street.
The children designed and made colourful floral garlands to hang in the windows of 24 shops to give businesses and shoppers a lift as spring beckons.
Tavistock College and Mary Tavy and Brentor School joined the 3rd and 4th Tavistock Brownies and 4th Tavistock Guides this morning (Wednesday, February 18) bearing bunches of daffodils with town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey to launch Paint the Town in Bedford Square.
A popular annual event since 2019, 'Paint the Town' is a celebration of spring in Tavistock.
Local shops and businesses reveal their spring window displays featuring garlands created by local schoolchildren and community groups.
Organised by Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID), the event is designed to bring spring colour, joy and a sense of optimism to the high street as it emerges from truly atrocious winter weather.
BID manager Janna Sanders said she was very pleased at the enthusiasm and creativity of the schools and groups involved.
“The idea behind the event is to bring spring colour into the town centre but also to get the community involved in helping the high street and showing support to traders during months that can be economically challenging,” she said.
“”We involve schools and community groups to engage them with and interest them in their town centre and what happens here.
“This event has a strong community ethos with schools and other groups all involved and working in partnership with Tavistock BID to celebrate our town. We have an amazing response from businesses wanting a garland and groups wanting to create one. The buzz in the town is really special.”
The event is judged by Cllr Hipsey as town mayor and awards are given out for the best garland in each category.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.