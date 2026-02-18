Children played historical detectives during a half-term activity looking into Tavistock policing.
Youngsters fingerprinted themselves, their friends and family to investigate a fictitious murder at the event run in the Guildhall by Tavistock Heritage Trust’s discovery team.
The young sleuths used their new detective skills to follow clues laid by the volunteers and solve the killing.
Maggie Penrose, discovery team coordinator, said: “It’s been such a popular event, we had about 70 children and their adults come in as soon as we opened. They were intrigued to follow the trail and without realising it, learned a lot about Tavistock social history and fighting crime and general policing.”
Chris Bollons brought daughter Mabal, seven. He said: “She’s really loved the drawing and following the trail.”
