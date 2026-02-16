An MP has officially pledged his support to protesters against a new Tavistock housing estate plan, describing it as “overdevelopment in an unsuitable location”.
Torridge & Tavistock MP Sir Geoffrey Cox has written to West Devon Borough Council planning department to formally oppose the 12-home planning application for a site north of Callington Road on the edge of the countryside (application no: 3771/25/OPA).
He said: “The plan would be overdevelopment in an unsuitable location, place unacceptable pressure on infrastructure, harm protected landscapes and habitats and diminish the amenity and quality of life of existing residents.”
He backs opponents who say roads, schools, GPs, shops and other services would be overwhelmed if the estate was approved, along with other suggested schemes off Launceston Road, Plymouth Road and Violet Lane.
It is estimated that about 1,500 homes have have been built or given consent in Tavistock in recent years and the town’s infrastructure cannot cope with any more.
Sir Geoffrey says in his submission: “While I am, of course, mindful that MPs have no formal role in the determination of planning applications, I cannot stand aside where this proposal so plainly conflicts with the interests of the communities I represent and risks further eroding public confidence in the integrity of local democratic decision-making.”
He added: :The consistent theme has been that growth is now running ahead of infrastructure capacity and that decisions taken without proper regard to local evidence risk lasting harm to the town. It is against that background that I have considered this application with care and have come to the firm conclusion that it must be refused.”
He says the plan proposal is “fundamentally contrary to the adopted local plan. Tavistock has already made a substantial contribution to meeting its housing requirement under the Plymouth and SW Devon joint local plan and Tavistock Neighbourhood Plan (2022-2034). Since 2019 more than 500 homes have been completed, with significant numbers permitted or under construction.
“It’s clear Tavistock has already met or exceeded, housing anticipated for the current plan period. The neighbourhood plan says the minimum requirement has already been achieved. Further unallocated development is unnecessary, undermines the plan-led system and wholly undemocratic as it disregards the choices made by the local community through referendum.”
He said, despite the government push for more homes, a more ‘nuanced’ approach was needed for the World Heritage town: “The roads are already under ‘acute strain’ with prolonged congestion around key junctions has demonstrated limited the resilience. The network is operating at, or beyond, practical capacity. The Callington Road plan would add to traffic on unsuitable roads without credible mitigation.”
The plan should not go ahead without comprehensive town-wide traffic modelling exercise to predict the impact of the proposed developments as well as a strategy for mitigation, said Sir Geoffrey. He has joined Tavistock Town Council in requesting Devon County highways undergo the exercise.
Application No. 3771/25/OPA
