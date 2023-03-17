Simmons Park was the venue for the first Okehampton area primary schools cross country of the series, organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA).
Runners from Okehampton, Chagford, South Tawton, Boasley Cross, Northlew, North Tawton, Bridestowe, Lydford, Lewtrenchard and St James (Okehampton) took part.
The 3/4 pupils ran one mile and the year 5/6 two miles.
Leading after round one are:
Large schools Year 3/4 – 1, South Tawton, 2, Okehampton A, 3, North Tawton, 4, Okehampton B, 5, Chagford.
Small schools year 3/4 — 1, Bridestowe 2, Lewtrenchard, 3, St James, 4, Northlew, 5, Boasley Cross, 6, Lydford.
Large schools year 5/6 – 1, Okehampton A, 2, South Tawton A, 3, Okehampton B, 4, Chagford, 5, North Tawton, 6, South Tawton B.
Small schools year 5/6 — 1, Lewtrenchard, 2, Bridestowe, 3, Boasley Cross, 4, Northlew, 5, Lydford.
There will be two more cross country events at Chagford and Sourton (incorporating the Alford Cup).