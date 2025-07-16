There was barely a dry eye in the church as the first cohort to leave St James Primary School in Okehampton held a leavers’ service.
Parents of the 30 or so leavers in Year 6 attended the service this morning which saw an address by headteacher Maria Hazlewood and each child presented with a shell emblazoned with the name of the school.
The school opened in 2019, to provide a second primary school to serve the new housing being built on the east side of Okehampton.
It has gradually increased in numbers.
Miss Hazlewood urged the children to look after each other as they went forwards to big school and to believe in themselves.
She also asked for a minute’s silence to remember Suzie Stevens, the founding headteacher of the school, who sadly died several years ago.
Miss Hazlewood said: “This is a time to celebrate but also for us to pause and reflect on how far we have come and also to remember Mrs Stevens. She was the first person to believe in this school. Her kindness, wisdom and unwavering care live on in the spirit of this school and in each of us. It is right that we take a moment to remember Mrs Stevens, for all that she gave and for the light that she left behind.”
She added to the children: “When things are tough, remember your foundations. You are not walking alone. Year 6, you have made us proud in so many ways. We have watched you grow as thoughtful compassionate people.
“Keep the St James spirit alive, keep exploring, keep believing and above all, work together with kindness. You are an important part of our story. Thank you Year 6, we will never forget you at St James.”
