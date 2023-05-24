An Okehampton resident has organised a Lego show this July for enthusiasts to showcase their work and creativity.
Jason Smith, a representative of PlymLUG (Plymouth Lego User Group), has helped to set up the group’s first ever show which will take place in Okehampton’s Charter Hall on July 29 from 10am-4pm.
Originally PlymLUG was a Facebook-only page but Mr Smith said that members decided earlier in the year to start meeting in person and put on regular shows.
He said: ‘We decided back in February to make the step up from being just a Facebook page to being an actual members group where we have regular meetings and put on Lego shows in the greater Plymouth area — we have members spread out through Devon, Cornwall and even further afield.
‘So I took the bull by the horns and got the ball rolling on putting on our first show, and chose Okehampton as this is where I am based.
‘There will be a huge amount of Lego displays and builds, some quite impressive and everything is built by members of our group. The majority of the displays do not have instruction manuals and are 100 per cent the invention of the displayer.’
All proceeds from the event will be split between two charities — one local to Okehampton and one local to Plymouth — though organisers have not yet finalised which charities they will support. Mr Smith added that this would be the first-ever such Lego event to be held in West Devon. Okehampton has already made a Lego first by becoming the first town in the UK to hold a baptism during Block Church session (formerly known as Lego Church).
A Lego User Group (also known as a LUG) is a group of Lego fans who meet either physically or online and socialise with like-minded people.
Many members get involved in shows and exhibitions around the UK, trade LEGO sets and parts between members, and share news and Lego building tips.