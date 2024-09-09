The judges loved Sue Knott's blackcurrant jam
The judges loved Sue Knott's blackcurrant jam (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

NORTH Tawton Women’s Institute has held its first ever produce and craft show. 

Penelope Goff with her winning shortbread (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

The 95-year-old WI’s event at the town hall on Saturday, September 7 was well attended with a constant stream of townsfolk and members going along to see the displays. 

Celia Boughton's arrangement won first prize in the ‘floral fireworks’ category (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

Entries from members included homemade jams and chutneys, marmalades, cheese scones, shortbread, cakes, sausage rolls, vegetables, herbs, flower arrangements, handmade jewellery, photography, art, knitting and more. 

Hilary Edwards' cheese scones won her first prize (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

President of North Tawton WI Jan Gray said: “We decided it would be a good opportunity just to showcase what our WI does to the town and to ourselves. 

Karen Buckley's bear made from polo shirts won first prize in the 'something new from old' category (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

“We've got so much latent talent. We have craft groups, and we do a lot of catering.” 

Talented artist Nicky Buckett's prizewinning landscape painting (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

New members are encouraged to join. If you would like to find out more about North Tawton WI, you can email President Jan Gray at [email protected]

Theresa Ratcliffe won first prize for her item of jewellery (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)