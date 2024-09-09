NORTH Tawton Women’s Institute has held its first ever produce and craft show.
The 95-year-old WI’s event at the town hall on Saturday, September 7 was well attended with a constant stream of townsfolk and members going along to see the displays.
Entries from members included homemade jams and chutneys, marmalades, cheese scones, shortbread, cakes, sausage rolls, vegetables, herbs, flower arrangements, handmade jewellery, photography, art, knitting and more.
President of North Tawton WI Jan Gray said: “We decided it would be a good opportunity just to showcase what our WI does to the town and to ourselves.
“We've got so much latent talent. We have craft groups, and we do a lot of catering.”
New members are encouraged to join. If you would like to find out more about North Tawton WI, you can email President Jan Gray at [email protected].