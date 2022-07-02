Flower farm blooms at Devon County Show
By Sarah Pitt | Reporter |
Saturday 2nd July 2022 3:51 pm
Lyn Shaw of Amelia’s Flowers in Combeinteignhead (Sarah Pitt/Tindle )
A PICK-YOUR-OWN flower farm from Combeinteignhead was doing a roaring trade in bunches of bucolic blooms at the Devon County Show.
The stand for Amelia’s Flowers was a glorious display of in-season floral abundance.
Lyn Shaw on the stand was kept busy wrapping bunches of flowers in brown paper for her many customers.
She explained that all the flowers were locally grown, either on the farm itself or nearby.
‘It is pick your own’ she said. ‘You can come up to the farm and fill a bucket for £15. It is all grown locally and it is all organic and in season.’
She said today, Saturday had been her busiest day at the show.
‘It has gone mad, it has been really busy today with the families coming along, the flowers have been really popular.’
