Okehampton Flyers gymnast Mason Parker-Groves has had outstanding success in his first international competition in Sweden having earned fifth place in the final.
Mason has recently competed in his first international competition, representing England at the Frivolten Cup in Sweden last month, and follows on from his previous successes in other gymnastic competitions last year.
Last year was Mason’s first year at British Gymnastics national level trampoline at which he came sixth at the national Spring Cup, qualified for the National Age Group Final in sixth place, and qualified and competed at the British Championships in trampoline.
He also won a bronze medal at the national English qualifier in trampoline and qualified and competed at the English Championships. Mason also qualified for the South West team in double mini trampoline (DMT), competing at the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final.
At the end of 2022, Mason was selected by British Gymnastics and English Gymnastics for the England DMT Foundation Squad and has been attending training camps with his coach Vicki Pritchard, who also trains other national gymnasts.
She explained that ‘he has been increasing his skill difficulty and working on perfecting his form and technique in both trampoline and DMT, and is in the middle of this year’s national competition series in trampoline and DMT.’
Okehampton Flyers club has had other performers win national medals, including a gold at the English Championships, a bronze at the FIG Development trampoline nationals, and several national trampoline and DMT medals.
The club also has a number of up-and-coming gymnasts, with more gymnasts competing at British Gymnastics nationals and the English qualifiers this year.
The club has been setting up extra sessions in trampoline, DMT and gym and has more children joining its development squads.
The club has many British Gymnastics-qualified coaches. For more information, visit: www.okehamptonflyers.org.uk.