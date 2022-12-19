Thirty gymnasts from Okehampton Flyers Gym, Trampoline and DMT Club competed at the South West Club Tumbling Championships in Newton Abbot with superb performances, many podium places and seven gymnasts becoming South West club-level champions in their grade.
In tumbling gymnastics, gymnasts perform three ‘passes’. Each pass comprises a series of up to eight floor skills on a long sprung track, from cartwheels and backward rolls at beginner level to flics, whips and somersaults at an advanced level.
In the Club 1, seven-year-old girls, Renee Keenor and Sennen Cornfield, performed tidy passes to achieve fifth and eighth place.
Rose Bisson and Annabel Woolnough secured the gold medal, and Kathryn Scott-Tucker took bronze in the eight-year-old girls class, all with excellent form, with Amy Cobbledick and Emma Yeo coming joint fifth, and Ghazal Yahya, Phoebe Potten and Summer Eagleton coming seventh, eighth and ninth, also with tidy performances.
In the seven-to-eight-year-old boys’ category, Jasper Pudner took first place with very neat passes.
Meagan Fletcher and Lily Putman showed flair to take gold and silver respectively in the nine-to-10-year-old girls’ class, with Emily Szwarc and Coral Vallance showing style to come joint fourth, and Gracie Cann, Freya Hancock, Rosie Cann and Bethany Medland also showing good form to achieve top-10 places.
In the 11-to-12-year-old girls, Alexis Plant took the gold medal, with Paige Raines and Ionie Vallance taking silver and bronze respectively, all with tidy skills.
In Club 2, nine-year-old girls, Phoebe Marten came fifth with good form. Olivia Laverty came first in 10-year-old girls, and Bo Langman came fouth, with Myla Spencer coming sixth in the 11-year-old girls. Vanesa Valdmane took the gold medal in the 12-year-old girls, all with excellent technique and form.
In Club 3, seven-to-eight-year-old girls, Evie Nicks took the silver medal with fast, tidy passes, with Bracken Granger and Ella Godfrey taking the silver and bronze medals in the 11-to-12-year-old girls with tight shapes and good form.
Rose Bisson, Meagan Fletcher, Olivia Laverty, Jasper Pester, Alexis Plant, Vanesa Valdmane and Annabel Woolnough all became South West Club Tumbling champions in their grades.
The club’s head coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: ‘We’re really pleased at the team spirit shown by all of the children at the event, and the hard work they put into preparing for the competition.
‘Thank you our coaches and judges for volunteering and supporting the gymnasts and making the competition a fun experience for them.’
Over the last competition season, the club has had 14 gymnasts become club and regional South West champions in their trampoline, double mini trampoline and tumbling grades, a gold medal at the national English Championships, a bronze medal at the national English qualifier, a top-six place at the Spring Cup and National Age Group Finals and a gymnast compete at the British Championships. The club has many more gymnasts working towards regional and national competitions for this coming season.
Okehampton Flyers set up many additional sessions in gymnastics and trampoline in the Autumn Term, and is setting up more sessions in Okehampton next term. The club is also starting new sessions Holsworthy in partnership with OCRA next term.