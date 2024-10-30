New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Green Lantern Cafe, Bakery & Baguette Bar at Green Lantern Cafe, 4 - 6 High Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Rydon Clubhouse at 25 Molesworth Way, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on October 10
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 1: Torrington Grill at 19 South Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on October 1
• Rated 1: The Paramount Chinese Takeaway at 22 Bridgeland Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 26