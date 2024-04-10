New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Libbaton Golf Club, at Fairways Drive, High Bickington, Devon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 12.
And The Cornish Bakery, at Unit 40, Affinity Outlet Devon, Bideford, Devon was also given a score of four on March 12.
It means that of Torridge's 110 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 89 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.