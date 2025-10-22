New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Pavilion Cafe at Dartington Glass in Great Torrington has been handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 23.
And Pannier Galley Cafe, at Bideford Pannier Market at Bideford was given a score of three on September 23.
It means that of Torridge's 108 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 86 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.