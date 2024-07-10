New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Kingslakes Holidays Ltd at Kingslake Holiday Cottages, Highampton, Beaworthy, Devon; rated on July 4
• Rated 4: Beaver Inn Appledore Ltd at The Beaver Inn, 85 Irsha Street, Appledore, Bideford; rated on June 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Karen's Kitchen at 5 Stationfields, Halwill Junction, Beaworthy, Devon; rated on July 4