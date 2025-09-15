New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Country Cousins at 2 - 4 Westbourne Terrace, Westward Ho!, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Rams Head Inn at Rams Head Inn, South Street, Dolton, Winkleigh; rated on August 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Country Dairy And Kitchen at 9 Bodmin Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Toon Station Refreshments at Bideford Railway Museum, Bideford Railway Heritage Centre, Station Hill, Bideford; rated on September 5