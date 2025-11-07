Former Okehampton town mayor Jan Goffey has been elected borough councillor for Okehampton South for the Liberal Democrats in this week’s by-election.
Cllr Goffey polled 356 votes in the by-election held yesterday, Thursday, November 6.
Lois Samuel came second for the Conservatives with 152 votes and Independent Julie Yelland came third with 116 votes.
Turnout was 22.2 per cent.
Cllr Goffey joins Independent Paul Vachon as one of two borough councillors representing Okehampton South on the borough council.
She is also a parish councillor on Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council.
She served as Okehamton town mayor during her time as a member of Okehampton Town Council where she played a prominent role campaigning keep Okehampton Hospital’s wards open.
She continues to campaign for the hospital to be brought back into full use.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.