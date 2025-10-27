The MP for Central Devon has written to Lloyds Bank to raise concern over the closure of the Okehampton branch.
Last month, Lloyds Bank announced that the branch located on Fore Street will close on March 2026.
In his letter to Lloyds Bank, Conservative MP Sir Mel Stride emphasised the impact the closure on elderly residents, small businesses, and those who rely on in-person banking services.
In response, Lloyds Bank confirmed that the decision was driven by changing customer habits, noting that 70% of local customers already bank online or through mobile and phone services.
The bank also stated that it will keep the Okehampton branch open until a new cash deposit and withdrawal service is operational.
Sir Mel Stride MP said: “Local bank branches are an important part of our community - especially for those who can’t easily travel or access online services. Although I welcome Lloyds’ commitment to keep the Okehampton branch open until a new cash service is in place, I will continue to push for Lloyds to keep the branch open as it already meets the needs of residents and small businesses.”
Following a recent meeting between Sir Mel and Donna Calero, Head of Banking at LINK in Okehampton, the MP for Central Devon welcomed LINK’s confirmation that a new local cash access service has been recommended for Okehampton.
This service, which would be embedded in an existing shop, would have to be operational before Lloyds Bank can close and would provide typical counter services offered in banks, such as the paying in of cheques and the withdrawal and depositing of cash.
LINK is an organisation that carries out independent assessments before branch closures and can recommend new banking hubs or shared services when needed.
Sir Mel will meet in person with senior representatives from Lloyds Bank next week to press the case for Okehampton and to ensure that any changes do not leave residents without adequate access to cash or essential banking facilities.
