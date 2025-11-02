DEVON County Council has announced that a month-long road closure of the B3215 between Bow and Okehampton near North Tawton will begin on Monday, November 3 and run to Friday, November 28.
The closure will be from Newland Bridge (just after the turn off to Sampford Courtenay to Greenslade Bridge, the iron bridge.
The closure is to enable Wales and West Utilities to replace 140.68M or old metallic gas mains with 140.68M of new plastic mains.
Wales and West Utilities said: “We’re making great progress on our £305,000 gas pipe upgrade project in the Exeter Road area of Okehampton.
“This work is essential to ensure gas continues to flow safely and reliably to homes and businesses – helping keep people warm for decades to come.
“We’ve worked closely with Devon County Council to plan the next phase, which includes the following traffic management:
• Greenslade Bridge to Newland Cross (B3215) - Road closed November 2-28.
• Lopes Crescent - Road closed November 10-21
• Wonnocotts Road and Crediton Road Junction - multi-way lights November 17-28
• Victoria Street and Wonnocotts Road - Road closed November 17-December 22
“Further traffic management will follow in January 2026.
“Thanks for your patience while we carry out this vital work. We’re doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum and will keep you updated as things progress.”
The alternative, signed, route for vehicles will be via A3072, A3124, A30, B3260, B3215 and vice versa.
For additional information, contact Wales and West Utilities on 0800 9122999.
Local residents have said: “Please stick to the diversion signs and avoid the cut through in Greenslade lane as it’s a 7 1/2 tonne weight limit and only single track and no room for passing.”
