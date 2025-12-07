DEVON politicians have expressed hope around the crisis over special educational needs funding after the Budget but have pleaded for more clarity.
Councils across England that have responsibility for overseeing special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have a collective overspend of around £6 billion.
In Devon alone, the council has a cumulative SEND deficit of around £160 million, a figure that is greater than its usable cash reserves.
Special rules mean councils can ring-fence the deficit, meaning it doesn’t affect the balancing of their annual budgets, but Devon politicians acknowledge that situation is untenable in perpetuity.
But those rules, known as the statutory override, only last until the end of the 2027/28 financial year.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves briefly mentioned SEND in her Budget papers, with documents stating that future funding will be “managed within the overall government [funding], such that the government would not expect local authorities to need to fund future special educational needs costs from general funds once the statutory override ends”.
Councillor James Buczkowski (Liberal Democrat, Cullompton), the finance cabinet member at Devon County Council, said the Budget provided a “welcome direction but very little certainty”.
“Transferring future SEND responsibilities to central government from 2028 is an important step, but without clarity on the long-term funding model or how historic deficits will be resolved, councils like Devon are still planning in the dark,” he said.
“These delays make it harder to set responsible budgets and maintain stability for families who rely on these services. And the truth is that uncertainty carries a real cost.”
Cllr Buczkowski said the SEND service was demand-led, and every year of postponement left councils “exposed while families wait for a system they can trust”.
“We will work constructively with government, but we do need decisions — not just direction,” Cllr Buczkowski added.
“Families deserve a system that is financially secure, not one dependent on future announcements.”
His colleague Councillor Denise Bickley (Liberal Democrat, Sidmouth), the cabinet member for SEND, said the suggestion of government taking on SEND funding from 2028 presented a “vital opportunity to ease the significant financial pressures Devon has faced and create a more sustainable system for children and young people”.
“We look forward to the forthcoming White Paper on SEND and inclusion,” Cllr Bickley said.
“A clear national vision, stronger inclusion in all schools, and a fully funded approach will be essential to giving families and local areas confidence in the reforms.
“The Budget announcement points in the right direction, but we urgently need clarity on long-term funding arrangements and how existing local deficits will be managed
“Until then, Devon continues to face real financial challenges as demand for SEND support grows.”
Devon did receive a £95-million grant as part of the government’s so-called Safety Valve scheme, but the cash is spread out over nine years and requires the county to contribute and make savings.
The government is set to publish its SEND white paper in the near future as part of its efforts to overhaul the system.
