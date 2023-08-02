A former Special Constabulary Sergeant (SCS) has been found culpable of gross misconduct by a panel, following a one-day hearing in July.
The panel concluded that had former SCS Ben Humphrey still been serving, he would have been dismissed without notice.
On 24 July the panel, led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair, found that SCS Humphrey had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Duties and Responsibilities; Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.
The hearing looked at allegations that between February 2021 and March 2022, he had accessed police intelligence systems for non-policing purposes, contrary to the Alliance Data Protection Policy. It was also alleged that he had not informed the force of a County Court Judgement that had been entered against him.
Following the hearing it was concluded that the actions were proven and that his behaviours amounted to gross misconduct.
Deputy Head of Professional Standards, Detective Chief Inspector James Stock said: “The force and the public expect all officers and staff to carry out their roles to a high standard and to maintain the standard of expected behaviours.
“In this case, the Special Constabulary Sergeant’s actions have fallen below that and as such I agree with the outcome concluded by the panel.”