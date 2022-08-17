Forthglade factory solar panel plan
Subscribe newsletter
A PET food factory in Okehampton has submitted an application to cover its roof in solar panels.
Forthglade, a major employer in the town, has applied to West Devon Borough Council (application 2716/22/PST) to see if prior approval is needed to install solar panels on its factory at Higher Stockley Mead.
Eden Sustainable Ltd, the proposed supplier of the scheme, said: ‘The solar PV system will be up to 904.856kWp [Kilowatt peak, the maximum power that can be emitted by the panels]. The impact of the glare from the solar modules is considered to be minimal as the solar modules are treated with anti-reflective coating to aid the absorption of light to increase cell efficiency. The modules will also be sited on a shallow pitched roof and will therefore not adversely affect the surrounding area.’
Meanwhile, in Sampford Courtenay, Mr Francis has applied for outline application with matters reserved for an agricultural worker’s dwelling at Furze Down Farm (application 1335/22/OPA). The proposal is for a single storey home with a double garage and turning area as well as a garden on what is currently a field.
A statement on behalf of the applicant said: ‘The application has been farming at Furze Down since 2006. Since this time he has increased his herd size and taken on more land. The applicant’s son is of an age where he wants to invest time and money into the farm to be able to continue to run a long and prosperous business.
‘There are no existing buildings available on site for conversion nor are there any properties within the vicinity for sale for his son to purchase and he needs to be on site to be able to assist with the calving and the day to day running of the business.’
And in Okehampton, an application has been submitted by Martin Butler and Mrs J Parsons for permission in principle to build two or three houses on land west of Willow Tree Close, at SX 594 953. Comments are invited by September 1 on the planning section of West Devon Borough Council’s website.Meanwhile, at Dunterton Farm in Dunterton near Tavistock, Tim Kennedy has applied to see if prior approval is needed for change of use of a barn into a home, application number 2780/22/PDM. The plans would involve putting a first floor into the large barn with peaked roof to create a substantial house. Plans on the website show large windows would be let into the front of the building for light. A structural engineer’s report says that structural alterations would be needed, including a steel frame to support the roof system and other structural reinforcements to allow a second storey.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |