THE A377 through Copplestone has reopened after being partially shut for four months.
A section of the road, which operates on a one-way system, was closed to vehicles and pedestrians on Friday, April 4 over fears crumbling former pub The Cross Hotel could fall down.
The closure proved an inconvenience for many and temporary traffic lights on the open section of the A377 caused long delays for motorists.
Now that most of the pub's outside walls have been demolished and hoarding has been erected, the road has reopened. The bottom of Bewsley Hill remains closed, however.
The demolition of the main pub building, which is made of traditional cob, continues. The pub’s outbuildings, which are made of stone and deemed sound, will not be knocked down.
The Cross Hotel saga began last August when part of the pub's front wall began to bulge, prompting an emergency three-week closure of the A377 to put up scaffolding.
Owners Olivia and Matthew Ambrose had permission to refurbish the pub and convert its outbuildings into three homes, and planning documents show they were working towards doing so before the bulge appeared.
The pub’s south gable end and a section of the wall facing the road was removed in September, and in October an architect working on behalf of the owners recommended knocking the rest of it down.
North and Mid Devon Building Control agreed it should be demolished and told the owners to apply for a demolition notice, which they did in November.
NMD Building Control then commissioned a structural survey in March, and an emergency road closure was put in place again in early April. Demolition work began two and a half months later.
The Cross Hotel had been up for auction with a £100,000-plus guide price. Bidding was due to start at the end of April, but the listing was removed.
Councillor Natalia Letch (Liberal Democrat, Upper Yeo and Taw) said at a recent Mid Devon District Council planning committee meeting that the road closure had been “almost unbearable” for Copplestone residents.
“The pub hasn’t been operating for a long time, and I think the village hoped it would reopen as there isn’t an alternative,” she said.
Owner Olivia Ambrose told the same meeting: “We’re not property developers and we were naive enough to think we could breathe new life into it.
“When we started repairs in 2024, the full seriousness of the structural problems came to light, and we have been led by experts and structural engineers since then, while also working with the council’s building control.
“Last year was the most stressful and traumatic of our lives.”
Reacting to the road closure being lifted, Central Devon MP Sir Mel Stride said: “It will be a huge relief to local residents that the A377 is now in full operation.
“My thanks to Devon County Council and Mid Devon District Council for engaging with me so closely on this.
“There is still the issue of Bewsley Hill. I will remain closely engaged on this also.”
