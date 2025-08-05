Ann Thorpe, auctioneer at Dartmoor Auctions said: “My colleague Diana Tigwell went out to see this lovely couple in Okehampton who had some really interesting things. Eventually the lady with the items told Diana about a metal trunk she had in the shed. We get items like this all the time so Diana didn't think much of it, she gave the lady an estimate of £30 and followed her down the garden to see the trunk.