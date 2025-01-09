Made-Well in Hatherleigh is set to host a free cake and drink event.
Cuppa Companions takes place from 1pm-3pm on Wednesday, January 15 in the Pebble.
Everyone is welcome to the free event with cakes, board games and hot drinks available.
There is no need to book but Made-Well ask that if you to mark the event as attending on their Facebook page or email them at [email protected] so they’ll know how many people to cater for.
Attendees are welcome to borrow or buy a book from the cafe.
If you’re unsure where the Pebble is, visit the cafe to ask for directions.