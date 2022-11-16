‘We needed to get something moving, because the last applications were refused because there wasn’t a plan of what we wanted to do with the rest of the site. So at the moment, we are focusing on the lower site of the site and it gives the opportunity for the rest of the site for future development.’ It is this part, closest to the river, where it is proposed to build the car park. The proposals to demolish the buidings, which will see the Grade II listed factory chimney remain in place, will also allow for a pavement to be created along Mill Road, a dangerous route for traffic.